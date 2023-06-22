60 Pct in Japan Back 2030 Sapporo Winter Olympic Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--About 60 pct of people in Japan back the idea of the northern city of Sapporo, Hokkaido, submitting a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, a survey showed Thursday.

According to the public opinion poll on sports, conducted by Central Research Services Inc., a Jiji Press affiliate, 29.9 pct of respondents said they support the idea, and 30.3 pct said they are relatively on board with the plan.

In Hokkaido alone, only 50 pct of respondents were either completely or partly approving of the idea, marking the lowest percentage by region.

The survey also highlighted the lack of public interest in two World Cup tournaments to be held later this year.

The proportion of respondents who were either somewhat or completely uninterested in the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which will kick off in July, came to 70.2 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]