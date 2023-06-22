Japan Holds 1st Drill Based on SDF-JCG Emergency Manual

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday conducted its first field exercise involving the Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard based on a manual on procedures for the defense minister to take control of the JCG in the event of an emergency.

In April, the government approved the manual, which sets the procedures necessary to transfer control of the JCG to the defense minister and roles the JCG and the SDF should play in the event of an armed attack situation in which Japan is under armed attack or imminent threat of attack from a foreign nation.

A tabletop exercise based on the manual was conducted last month for the first time.

According to the Defense Ministry, Thursday's drill, conducted in waters east of the island of Izu Oshima, involved the Yamagiri destroyer of the Maritime SDF and the Sagami patrol vessel of the JCG.

The main objective of the drill was to confirm procedures linked to information sharing and command in the event of an armed attack situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]