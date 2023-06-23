Victims Mourned 78 Years after End of Okinawa Battle

Newsfrom Japan

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--Residents of Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, mourned victims of the fierce ground battle in the final phase of World War II 78 years ago, in a ceremony that took place at a memorial park in the city of Itoman Friday.

Participants to the ceremony hosted by the prefectural government observed a minute of silence for over 200,000 victims and renewed a pledge to pursue peace and pass on the lessons learned from the tragedy to the next generation.

In a peace declaration, Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said the prefecture hosts some 70 pct of U.S. military bases in Japan and that this is "causing various impacts on the lives of residents."

He demanded that the Japan-U.S. status-of-forces agreement that governs the U.S. military presence in the country be reviewed drastically and that a plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station within Okinawa be scrapped.

Tamaki also expressed displeasure about the Japanese government's plan to deploy long-range missiles in Okinawa as part of an effort to acquire counterattack capabilities. The plan "reminds residents of the fierce ground battle and is creating great anxiety among them," he said.

