Japan Emperor, Empress Leave Indonesia for Home

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Friday left Soekarno-Hatta International Airport near Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, for home on a Japanese government airplane.

Before heading to the airport, the Imperial couple, at a hotel in Jakarta where they stayed, offered silent prayers for the victims of the fierce ground battle in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, 78 years ago, in the final phase of World War II. The battle is said to have ended on June 23, 1945.

They are scheduled to arrive in Japan Friday night.

The Emperor and Empress arrived in Jakarta on Saturday, in their first overseas trip for promoting international goodwill since the Emperor's enthronement in 2019. The couple, visiting Indonesia as state guests, met with the country's President Joko Widodo and his wife on Monday.

After offering flowers at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in southern Jakarta on Tuesday, the couple interacted with local youth and others at a university and elsewhere.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]