Japanese Bookstore Operators to Establish Joint Venture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese book wholesaler Nippon Shuppan Hanbai Inc. and bookstore operators Kinokuniya Co. and Culture Convenience Club Co. said Friday that they will establish a new firm as early as this autumn to promote joint book procurement.

The move is designed to make bookstore operations efficient at a time when the number of bookstores is decreasing in Japan due to the spread of e-books and the growing habit of buying books online.

The number of bookstores in the country has fallen by about 30 pct over the past decade. Over one-fourth of municipalities had no bookstores as of September 2022.

The joint venture will build a book order system using artificial intelligence, aiming to make accurate demand forecasts and conduct efficient delivery.

The three companies are calling for other bookstore operators to join the new initiative.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]