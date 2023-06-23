Tokyo’s Twin Giant Panda Cubs Turn 2

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Twin giant panda cubs Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, turned two Friday.

Many fans flocked to the zoo in Taito Ward even before opening time to celebrate the twin cubs’ birthday.

Since March, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have been living away from their mother, Shin Shin. On Friday, visitors took pictures of the twin cubs and cheered at the two playing together and sharing a bamboo stick.

Seiko Mizobuchi, a 53-year-old housewife from Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, said: “I was happy to see them stick together. I want to continue to see them.”

Naoya Ohashi, chief of the zoo’s education division, said that he feels “grateful as (the cubs) have grown without problems.”

