SBI Completes Tender Offer for Shinsei Bank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. completed a tender offer for its SBI Shinsei Bank unit on Friday morning.

SBI Shinsei Bank will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting as early as August to buy its shares held by general shareholders for 2,800 yen per share, the same buying price set for the tender offer, so that the bank can go private. SBI Shinsei Bank is currently listed on the Standard section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The planned delisting is aimed at allowing the bank to make flexible management decisions and easing the way for it to deal with the repayment of some 350 billion yen in public funds injected into the bank in the past.

If it stays listed, the bank needs to repay public funds through purchases of its shares held by the government. In that case, the bank's market share price would need to rise to 7,450 yen.

After the planned purchases of the shares held by general shareholders, the state, through the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan and other institutions, is expected to hold a stake of some 20 pct in the bank, with SBI Holdings owning the rest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]