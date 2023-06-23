Ex-Japan Lawmaker GaaSyy Indicted over Celebrity Threats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy was indicted Friday for allegedly threatening celebrities repeatedly in YouTube videos.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office charged GaaSyy, 51, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, with habitual intimidation and forcible obstruction of business.

GaaSyy had been arrested on suspicion of threatening three people in YouTube videos between February and August 2022, saying that he would expose every secret he knew about them. He also allegedly obstructed the business of one of the three by telling the person to quit the business.

GaaSyy has admitted during police questioning that he made such threatening remarks in YouTube videos but claimed that he did not think his acts could amount to a crime, according to investigative sources.

After receiving criminal complaints from victims, Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department asked GaaSyy several times to present himself for voluntary questioning.

