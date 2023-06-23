Sony Semiconductor to Build Image Sensor Plant in Kumamoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. President Terushi Shimizu on Friday said that the land the company plans to acquire in Kumamoto Prefecture will be the site of a planned image sensor plant.

The unit of Sony Group Corp. is moving to buy the 27,000-square-meter land in the city of Koshi, southwestern Japan. The acquisition is expected to be completed by year-end.

"We'll decide when to build the plant while monitoring demand and market trends, as business is very bad at the moment," Shimizu told reporters.

Sony Semiconductor plans to invest about 900 billion yen over the three years from fiscal 2024. Shimizu said the money will mainly be spent on plant expansion.

Sony Group is aggressive in investments as it aims to secure a 60 pct share in the global market of image sensors in value by fiscal 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]