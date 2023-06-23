3 Companies Ordered to Improve Biz over Structured Bond Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency on Friday issued business improvement orders to three financial institutions over sales of structured bonds, a risky financial product.

The three are Chiba Bank and Musashino Bank, regional lenders operating mainly in the eastern prefectures of Chiba and Saitama, respectively, and Chibagin Securities Co., a Chiba Bank subsidiary.

The agency judged that their practices, such as recommending purchases of structured bonds by highlighting high yields without confirming whether customers had investment experience, were problematic in terms of customer protection.

In August last year, the FSA announced a plan to examine how structured bonds were sold by financial institutions after a number of customer problems came to light linked to the high-risk, high-return financial product in which derivatives are embedded.

Regional lenders handling structured bonds, which generate strong commission revenues, accounted for nearly 80 pct of the total at the end of March last year. The share had slumped to over 30 pct as of the end of November following the FSA announcement.

