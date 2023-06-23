Memorial Held at Okinawa's "Himeyuri" Monument

Newsfrom Japan

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held Friday at a monument in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, to remember "Himeyuri" students who died in the fierce Battle of Okinawa in the final phase of World War II.

The event was attended by about 170 people including former members of the Himeyuri nursing corps of female students mobilized for the now-defunct Imperial Japanese military. It was held on a regular scale for the first time in four years after an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In a speech during the event, Himeyuri alumnae group leader Yoshiko Chinen, 94, said, "I'm deeply saddened by the fact that many lives continue to be lost in the fighting in Ukraine."

Signs can be seen that what may be called a "new prewar period" has started, Chokei Futenma, head of the Himeyuri Peace Museum, said, expressing concerns about the fate of Taiwan.

"Especially in a situation like this, we need to learn from the Battle of Okinawa what would happen if a war starts," Futenma added.

