Max Price of Tokyo Disney Park 1-Day Ticket to Top 10,000 Yen

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The maximum price of a one-day admission ticket for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be 10,900 yen for adults from Oct. 1, exceeding 10,000 yen for the first time.

Oriental Land Co., the Tokyo Disney Report operator, announced on Friday that it will widen admission fee ranges to ease concentrations of visitors in peak seasons and weekends.

Fees for the theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, depend on the date of visit under the variable pricing system introduced in March 2021.

One-day passes for visitors aged 18 or older are currently sold for four different prices between 7,900 and 9,400 yen. From October, two new prices of 9,900 yen and 10,900 yen will be added.

The highest-tier tickets will be mainly for weekends in busy periods, Christmas, year-end and New Year's Day.

