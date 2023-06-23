COVID-19 Cases in Japan Up 1.09-Fold from Previous Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday per medical institution stood at 5.60, up 1.09-fold from the previous week's 5.11, the health ministry said Friday.

The 5,000 or so medical institutions subject to routine reporting counted 27,614 new infection cases in the seven-day period, according to the ministry.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the highest average, at 28.74, followed by Kagoshima, at 9.60, and Chiba, at 7.57. Akita had the lowest average, at 2.81.

"The number of COVID-19 infection cases has continued to increase moderately," an official at the ministry said.

"As the rise in such cases is especially prominent in Okinawa, we may see a further increase there," the official warned.

