T-Shirts, Socks without Front, Back Meeting Niche Needs in Japan

Kobe, July 4 (Jiji Press)--T-shirts, pants and socks that can be worn any which way are meeting niche market needs in Japan, having been developed by reflecting opinions of people with disabilities with the aim of making the world better place for everyone.

The products are made by Felissimo Corp., a mail-order company based in the western city of Kobe.

The development of the products started after company officials were inspired by remarks made by Tomohiro Sawada, a copywriter who has a visually impaired child, in an in-house lecture in April 2021.

"Society is getting better and better thanks to the weakness of people with disabilities," he said at the time. "Weakness is growth potential for society."

In the project, the company first looked at challenges facing its employees in their daily lives. It also sought advice from a woman with muscular dystrophy and a blind couple. It took about a year and a half to commercialize the products reflecting their opinions.

