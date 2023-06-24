Suspect Confesses to Abandoning Her Son's Body in Kobe

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Saki Hosaka, recently arrested for allegedly confining her mother in Kobe, has confessed to abandoning the body of her son, Nao, with her brother and sisters, investigative sources said Saturday.

The body of the 6-year-old boy was found in a suitcase abandoned in a grassy area near the family's home in the western Japan city.

Police arrested Hosaka, 34, her 32-year-old brother Daichi and 30-year-old twin sisters Tomomi and Asaka on Thursday on suspicion of confining and injuring their mother, Yumiko, 57. They lived in the same apartment.

Before her arrest, Hosaka guided investigators to the grassy place about 800 meters from the apartment, and her son's body was found in the suitcase left there, according to the sources.

She told the police that the four siblings including herself carried the body in the suitcase from their home.

