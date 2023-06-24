Japan Govt-Backed JIC Mulls 1-T.-Yen Buyout of JSR

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Government-backed investment fund Japan Investment Corp. is considering acquiring Japanese semiconductor material maker JSR Corp. for around 1 trillion yen, it was learned Saturday.

The government is bolstering efforts to strengthen semiconductor supply chains, crucial for economic security. It expects that the acquisition will help boost the country's competitiveness in the field of semiconductor materials further, sources said.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top-tier Prime section, JSR boasts one of the largest global market shares for photoresists used in semiconductor circuit formation.

Following screenings by Japanese and foreign competition regulators, JIC plans to launch a tender offer for JSR as early as within this year. If the acquisition goes smoothly, JSR will be delisted.

JSR was established in 1957 as Japan Synthetic Rubber Co. as part of government-led efforts to realize domestic production of synthetic rubber.

