Only Fraction Sells SBI Shinsei Bank Shares in Tender Offer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--Only a fraction of shareholders sold SBI Shinsei Bank shares in a tender offer for the bank by SBI Holdings Inc., the Japanese financial holding company said Saturday.

Announcing the results of the tender offer, completed Friday, SBI Holdings said that its stake in the bank now stands at 53.7 pct, up only 3.7 percentage points from before the tender offer.

The tender offer itself was successful. SBI Holdings will carry out compulsory buying of all remaining shares.

In the tender offer, SBI Holdings planned to buy shares held by general shareholders, which accounted for about 26 pct of the total outstanding shares.

But the bank traded above the proposed purchase price of 2,800 yen per share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Standard section for most of the tender offer period from May 15.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]