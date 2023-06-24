JR East Mobile Suica Service Temporarily Disrupted

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 24 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said Saturday that some services, including one provided through its smartphone app for the Suica transit IC card, became unavailable temporarily due to a system glitch.

All affected services were restored by around 1 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT) about a half day after the glitch began, according to JR East.

The problem left users of the Mobile Suica app unable to use the top-up function using credit cards. The Ekinet online train reservation service was also affected, with users left unable to book, change or cancel train tickets.

Furthermore, ticket vending machines and "Midori no Madoguchi" sales counters became unable to accept credit cards temporarily.

Meanwhile, Mobile Suica users were able to top up their app with cash and pay by the loaded app at ticket gates and stores.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]