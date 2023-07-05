INTERVIEW: Isetan Mitsukoshi Keen to Attract More People to Shinjuku

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 5 (Jiji Press)--Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. President Toshiyuki Hosoya is keen to turn the area near the Isetan store in Tokyo's Shinjuku district into a more vibrant place attracting people from across the world.

On the redevelopment of the area being discussed among the department store operator, the Shinjuku ward government and others, Hosoya said that he hopes to turn the location into "a place with high sensitivity."

"If we open up establishments so that people can hang out until late at night, we'll be able to attract people from all over the globe," Hosoya said in an interview.

Noting that the Isetan Mitsukoshi group is also in the security business, as well as eyeing the hotel industry, Hosoya said that the entire group will be involved in the redevelopment plan, with the Isetan Shinjuku store at the heart of the project.

He said that his company will consider offering attentive services characteristic of department stores, such as providing customers with information tailored to individual needs.

