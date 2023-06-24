G-7 Gender Equality Ministers Start 2-Day Talks in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nikko, Tochigi Pref., June 24 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven ministers for gender equality and women's empowerment Saturday began a two-day meeting in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Participants are set to discuss women's economic independence and problems exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The G-7 ministers are expected to issue a joint statement Sunday to wrap up their discussions.

This is the fifth G-7 ministerial meeting on gender equality and women's empowerment and the first in Japan. The meeting will be chaired by Masanobu Ogura, Japanese minister in charge of such affairs.

During the novel coronavirus pandemic, many day care centers and other facilities for children were closed. The resultant additional burden of housework and child-rearing, however, fell disproportionately on women.

The service industry, including tourism and restaurant businesses, where many women work, also took an especially heavy blow.

