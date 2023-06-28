Japan May See Next Flu Season Start in October

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--While this flu season is still ongoing in Japan, some experts are already concerned that the next flu season could start as early as October, two months earlier than usual, and it could be more severe.

According to Japan's health ministry, the average number of flu patients per regularly monitored hospital across the country stood at 1.29 in the week through June 18. Since peaking in mid-February, the number has remained above 1.0, indicating that flu infections are still spreading.

The current wave of infections is expected to subside soon. The total number of flu cases this season is estimated at 4,359,000 as of June 18.

In Japan, the flu season usually begins in December and peaks in January or February.

Last autumn, influenza began to spread in the country for the first time in three years, after people's immunity to influenza declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, and infection prevention measures, such as wearing masks, were relaxed.

