G-7 Worried about Rollback of Women's Rights

Newsfrom Japan

Nikko, Tochigi Pref., June 25 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven ministers for gender equality and women's empowerment Sunday underscored worries that women's rights have been rolled back in parts of the world.

The G-7 shares "strong concern about the rollback of rights of women and girls in time of crisis," the ministers said in a joint statement released after their two-day meeting in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

"In Ukraine, Russia's ongoing and illegal war of aggression led to a surge in conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence," the statement also said.

"The G-7 has expressed its determination not to tolerate any violations of women's rights," Japanese gender equality minister Masanobu Ogura told a news conference.

He chaired the meeting among the G-7 major powers--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]