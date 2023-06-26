Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at Kyoto Home

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Venetia Stanley-Smith, a British-born herbalist and essayist sharing her life at an old Japanese folk house in Kyoto, died of aspiration pneumonia at her home in the western Japan city on Wednesday. She was 72.

Born into a noble family in Britain, Venetia came to Japan in 1971 and opened an English conversation school in the city of Kyoto. Before coming to Japan, she also stayed in India.

In 1996, she and her family moved to the traditional folk house built some 100 years ago in Ohara, a rural area in the city.

Venetia wrote about her daily life of growing herbs and flowers in books such as "Venetia's Ohara Herb Diary" and "Venetia's Kyoto Country Living."

She also showed her style of living in harmony with nature in a television program "Neko no Shippo, Kaeru no Te," aired by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., and a documentary movie "Venetia's Garden."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]