Yamanote Line Passengers Evacuate after Knives Found

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Passengers temporarily evacuated a train of the Yamanote Line in Tokyo of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, on Sunday afternoon after knives were found inside the train.

Around 4 p.m. (7 a.m. GMT), an employee at JR East's Shinjuku Station in the Japanese capital's Shinjuku Ward made an emergency police call reporting that a person was wielding a knife on a train.

Police officers rushed to the station and found two kitchen knives with a blade of 25 centimeters and 27 centimeters, respectively, on the seat of a train on the loop line that was stopping at the station. While the knives were wrapped in a cloth, part of the blades was visible.

A foreigner believed to be in his 50s who was sitting by the knives told the police officers that he was a cook and that he was bringing the knives back with him as he quit the restaurant he worked for.

According to the police, it has not been confirmed that someone was wielding a knife on the train.

