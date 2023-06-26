Japan Firms Wary of Students' AI Use in Job Applications: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Companies in Japan are concerned about students' use of generative artificial intelligence in job applications, a Jiji Press survey has found.

"Accurately grasping students' personalities from their employment applications created by generative AI would be difficult," an official of a major transportation company said.

The questionnaire survey covered some 60 major domestic companies, with responses coming from 38 of them as of June 14.

Nine of the 38 answered that they are "generally negative" about the use of generative AI in job applications. Of them, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, said, "We want students to express their thoughts about our company in their own words." Convenience store operator Lawson Inc. said it hopes to assess applicants' unique characteristics and qualities.

"Making decisions on whether to employ or not based on materials that do not reflect students' thoughts won't benefit the companies or the applicants," an official of a manufacturing company said.

