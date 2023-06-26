Man Denies Some Charges over Tokyo Train Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--A 26-year-old man indicted over a knife and arson attack in a train in Tokyo in October 2021 denied some of the charges against him at his first court hearing on Monday.

According to the indictment, on a limited express train of Keio Corp.'s Keio Line in Tokyo, Kyota Hattori allegedly knifed a passenger in his 70s in the right of his chest, poured lighter fluid from a plastic bottle toward 12 other passengers and attempted to kill the 12 by throwing an ignited Zippo-brand lighter.

The incident occurred at around 7:55 p.m. (10:55 a.m. GMT) on Oct. 31, 2021. Hattori, wearing an outfit similar to that of Batman villain the Joker, was arrested on the spot. He has been indicted on charges of arson and attempting to murder the 13 passengers.

While admitting to the stabbing and starting fire, Hattori said at Monday's hearing of the lay judge trial held at Tokyo District Court's Tachikawa branch, "I don't see (arson) as falling under the attempted murder charges."

The defense indicated that it will fight the charges against Hattori of attempted murder by arson.

