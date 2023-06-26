Japan Finance Chief Issues Warning against Yen's Fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday cautioned against recent rapid declines of the yen.

"We will respond appropriately if there are excessive moves (on the foreign exchange market)," Suzuki told reporters, issuing a warning against speculative trading. "We will keep a close watch (on the market) with a sense of tension."

Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, separately told reporters the same day that the current exchange market moves are "rapid and one-sided," adding, "We will monitor the situation with a high sense of urgency and take appropriate responses to excessive moves."

The top Japanese currency diplomat also said: "All options are available. We are not ruling out anything."

The dollar hit seven-month highs above 143.50 yen in New York trading Friday, backed by expectations for wider gaps in U.S. and Japanese interest rates.

