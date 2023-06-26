Japan Govt-Backed Fund to Acquire Chip Materials Maker JSR

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chip materials maker JSR Corp. said Monday that it has agreed to be acquired by government-backed fund Japan Investment Corp.

The deal is part of an effort by the Japanese government to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors, a strategically important product amid the growing importance of economic security.

JIC hopes to have JSR focus on chip-related operations as the country aims to boost its international competitiveness in chip materials production.

JSR is one of leading producers of photoresists, used in semiconductor circuit manufacturing, boasting a global market share of about 30 pct.

The investment fund is expected to launch a tender offer for JSR as early as late December, aiming to acquire JSR shares for 4,350 yen apiece, or 903.9 billion yen in total. If the tender offer is successful, JSR will be taken private.

