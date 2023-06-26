Japanese Painter Gyoji Nomiyama Dies at 102

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Noted Japanese oil painter Gyoji Nomiyama died of heart failure at a hospital in the southern Japan city of Fukuoka on Thursday. He was 102.

Born in 1920 in the village of Honami, currently the city of Iizuka in Fukuoka Prefecture, Nomiyama spearheaded Japan's postwar art world with his paintings featuring bold brush strokes and vibrant colors.

After graduating from Tokyo Fine Arts School, now Tokyo University of the Arts, he soldiered in the then Japanese-controlled Manchuria region in northeastern China.

Following his military discharge, he moved to France in 1952 for study under a French government program.

In 1958, he won the Yasui award, known as a gateway to success for up-and-coming oil painters, for "Figures on a Rock."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]