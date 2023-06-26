Ex-Japanese Currency Diplomat Tomomitsu Oba Dies at 94

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese currency diplomat Tomomitsu Oba, known for contributing to efforts to put together the 1985 Plaza Accord to correct the dollar's strength, died of myocardia infarction on May 11. He was 94.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Law, Oba, a Tokyo native, joined the Finance Ministry in 1953. He became vice finance minister for international affairs in June 1983.

In September 1985, Oba took part, along with then Finance Minister Noboru Takeshita and then Bank of Japan Governor Satoshi Sumita, in a Group of Five meeting at the Plaza Hotel in New York, where Japan, the United States, Britain, France and former West Germany agreed to address the dollar's strength as the United States suffered huge trade and fiscal deficits.

Oba was in charge of Japan's part in coordinated currency market interventions that followed the agreement, witnessing a drastic change of the yen's international status.

After leaving the ministry, Oba took up such posts as head of the Japan Center for International Finance and actively commented on international finance.

