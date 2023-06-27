Japan Firms Offering AI-Driven Job-Hunting Support Tools

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are offering more and more generative artificial intelligence tools to help students' job-hunting activities, attracting demand from job seekers overwhelmed by the task of filling out numerous job application sheets.

Some students welcome such services, which help ease their burdens.

In May, Tokyo-based job information website operator One Career Inc. launched a ChatGPT-driven tool to instantly create texts that students can use for their job application sheets.

After a student enters some keywords and designates the number of letters for a text, the tool uses its database of about 150,000 job application sheets to create job application texts, such as what he or she focused on at school, in tens of seconds.

The tool has been used by more than 10,000 people in a little more than one month since its launch, according to One Career.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]