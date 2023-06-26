Japan Restaurant Sales Jump 11.8 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in May jumped 11.8 pct from a year before, and were even 7.6 pct higher than in the same month in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Monday.

The sales growth reflected robust spending by people returning to their hometowns during the Golden Week holiday period, as well as visitors from abroad.

The restaurant industry also got a boost from the government's reclassification of COVID-19 as a lower-risk disease category on May 8.

By category, sales at fast food restaurants rose 10.4 pct, led by udon and ramen noodle restaurants in large shopping malls, according to the Japan Food Service Association.

Sales at family restaurants grew 12.0 pct as the number of visitors continued to recover.

