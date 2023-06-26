TEPCO Unveils Equipment for Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. on Monday allowed the press to view equipment for releasing treated water into the sea from its crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

Work to install the equipment, including pipes to dilute the treated water with seawater and an emergency shutoff valve to stop the water discharge if irregularities are detected, is mostly complete, according to TEPCO.

"We have generally proceeded smoothly with the installation of the equipment without major problems," TEPCO spokesman Takahiro Kimoto said. "We are in the final stage of the work."

On the day, the removal of an excavator from the undersea tunnel, which will be used for the water discharge, was finished.

A test run of the equipment using fresh water and seawater is expected to be finished on Tuesday, and the Nuclear Regulation Authority plans to conduct an inspection of the equipment from Wednesday.

