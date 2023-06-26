Japan to Test OTC Sales of Morning-After Pills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry decided Monday to conduct a trial in which so-called morning-after pills will be sold at some pharmacies across the country from as early as this summer until the end of this fiscal year.

In the trial, pharmacies that meet certain conditions will be allowed to sell such emergency contraceptive pills, while the ministry will monitor sales and conduct surveys of users. There will be no age requirement to buy the pill.

Morning-after pills work by suppressing ovulation and are said to have an over 80 pct chance of preventing pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse.

Currently, a doctor's examination and prescription are required to obtain the pills in Japan. Therefore, people living in regions with few obstetricians and gynecologists are said to have difficulty gaining quick access to the pills.

The ministry received about 46,000 public comments on the issue between December and January, and about 98 pct of the comments supported over-the-counter sales of morning-after pills.

