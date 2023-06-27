Ichikawa Ennosuke Arrested for Aiding Mother's Suicide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV on suspicion of helping his 75-year-old mother commit suicide at their house in Meguro Ward in the Japanese capital.

Ichikawa, 47, has admitted to the charges, saying that he was going to commit suicide himself after his parents' deaths.

As his 76-year-old father has also died, the Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the three committed suicide together possibly by taking sleeping pills.

Investigative sources said that Ichikawa is suspected of helping his mother commit suicide by handing sleeping pills to her at their house in Meguro between around the evening on May 17 and the morning on the following day. According to the results of an autopsy, the mother is believed to have died of psychotropic drug poisoning.

Right after the incident, Ichikawa told police officers that he agreed with his parents that they would die together, claiming that they took sleeping pills together. He also said he gave the sleeping pills that were prescribed to him to his parents.

