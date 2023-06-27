Nintendo Family Picks Control Toyo Construction Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Shareholders of Toyo Construction Co. on Tuesday approved seven board member candidates proposed by an asset management company of the Nintendo Co. founding family, outnumbering six nominated by the Japanese construction company.

The result could affect the fate of a proposal by the Nintendo founding family to acquire Toyo Construction, a deal that has so far been shunned by the construction company.

Toyo Construction shareholders, meeting in Tokyo, approved six of 11 board member candidates proposed by the company, while approving seven of nine proposed by Yamauchi-No. 10 Family Office, or YFO, the asset management company that owns over 28 pct of Toyo Construction.

YFO put forward its own slate of board member candidates after Toyo Construction in May last year rejected its proposal for taking the company private through a tender offer. When it presented its own slate of candidates, YFO said Toyo Construction's current board would not be able to consider its proposal appropriately.

The seven board members proposed by YFO and approved by Toyo Construction shareholders include Shinya Yoshida, former executive at Mitsubishi Corp., and Masato Uchiyama, former executive at Electric Power Development Co.

