2021 Odakyu Train Attacker Admits Attempted Murder

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--A 37-year-old man indicted over a knife attack on a Tokyo train in August 2021 admitted to attempted murder and other charges against him during his first appearance at Tokyo District Court on Tuesday.

Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao asked the man, Yusuke Tsushima, if he had any objections to the charges, and Tsushima replied, "No."

According to the indictment and other sources, Tsushima allegedly caused serious or minor injuries to three people with a knife on a rapid train on the Odakyu Line of Odakyu Electric Railway Co. at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2021.

At Tuesday's hearing, the defense claimed that Tsushima was not strongly determined to kill but thought that he did not care whether people died or not.

The prosecution said that Tsushima planned to kill indiscriminately on a train because he felt belittled by his friends and wanted to kill happy couples and women surrounded by men.

