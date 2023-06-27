BOJ Holds Record 53.34 Pct of Outstanding JGBs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan held a record 53.34 pct of outstanding Japanese government bonds at the end of March, the central bank said Tuesday.

The result came as the BOJ stepped up its JGB purchases in a bid to curb rises in interest rates reflecting continued JGB sales on the bond market even after a hike in the upper limit set by the BOJ for 10-year JGB yields in December last year.

As of March 31, the BOJ owned 576 trillion yen out of the 1,080 trillion yen of outstanding JGBs, excluding treasury discount bills, according to the bank's report on fund flows for January-March.

The proportion of outstanding JGBs held by the BOJ exceeded 50 pct for the third straight quarter. It is unusual for a central bank to own over half of outstanding government bonds. The Japanese central bank's holding of JGBs has grown more than fourfold from 11.48 pct as of the end of December 2012, before former BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who began the bank's current massive easing policy, took office.

As part of the yield curve control regime under the ultraeasy policy, the BOJ, now led by Kazuo Ueda, who succeeded Kuroda in April this year, continues to guide 10-year JGB yields to around zero pct while tolerating the yields fluctuating between around minus 0.5 pct and plus 0.5 pct. JGBs came under heavy selling in January amid growing speculation that the central bank would revise its monetary policy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]