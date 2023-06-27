Japanese Toys to Go on Display at Event in Brazil

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 26 (Jiji Press)--More than 120 modern Japanese toys, including games and character goods, will be shown at an exhibition to be held in Sao Paulo, the largest Brazilian city by population, from Tuesday.

In the city, a media preview of the event was held at Japan House, a Japanese government-run hub for disseminating information about Japan, on Monday. The exhibition, aimed at showing the attractions of Japanese toys to Brazilians, will run for about four and a half months.

Natasha Geenen, 40, cultural director at Japan House, who organized the event, said that she wants to help build bonds between Brazilian children and Japan although the two countries are far apart.

Some of the toys popular in Brazil have their origins in Japan. With the cooperation of a Japanese toy industry organization, Japan House has created a chronology of development of Japanese toys in the postwar period. Visitors will have the opportunity to play with toys featured in the chronology.

The exhibition also includes programs allowing visitors to experience Japanese traditions. For example, an event to make miniature "koinobori," carp-shaped streamers flown in Japan around Children's Day on May 5 in the Asian country, will be held around Oct. 12, which is designated as Children's Day in Brazil.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]