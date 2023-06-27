Only 55 Pct of Preschooler Buses Fitted with Safety Devices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Only 55.1 pct of buses used by preschool facilities and others around Japan are equipped with safety devices to prevent children from being left behind alone, a government survey showed Tuesday.

According to the survey results released by the Children and Families Agency, the proportion stood at 67.4 pct for kindergartens and certified "kodomoen" kindergarten-nursery hybrids and 67.3 pct of nurseries.

"Considering the fact that we have called for safety devices to be installed by the end of June as much as possible, we can't say that it's enough," Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies for children, said at a press conference the same day.

On the day, the agency will issue through local governments a notice urging preschool facilities and others to fit safety devices swiftly.

The government made safety devices mandatory in April this year after a girl who attended a kodomoen in the city of Makihohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, died after being left behind on its bus last September. While setting a one-year transition period for installing such devices, the government had called on facilities to do this by the end of this month, before the risk of heatstroke grows with the approach of summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]