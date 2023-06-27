Japan PM Kishida to Visit Lithuania, Belgium in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that he will visit Lithuania and Belgium for four days from July 11.

During the visit, Kishida will attend a NATO summit to be held in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius and hold a meeting with leaders of the European Union in Brussels.

The prime minister will also visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on July 16-19, his first trip to the Middle East since taking office in October 2021.

He unveiled the schedules at a meeting of executives of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

On the Middle East tour, Kishida said, "Japan aims to strengthen its global contributions at a time when the international situation is increasingly complex, while offering technological cooperation for the region's efforts for carbon neutrality, in addition to engaging in resource diplomacy."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]