Expert Panel Starts Talks on Japanese Version of DBS

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Children and Families Agency held the first meeting Tuesday of an expert panel to discuss a system to bar people with sex crime records from becoming school teachers and nursery workers.

Under the envisaged system, dubbed the Japanese version of Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service, applicants for jobs related to children, such as those at schools and nurseries, would be required to submit certificates showing that they have no record of sex crimes.

"Sex crimes are acts that severely violate children's human rights and are absolutely unacceptable," Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies for children, said at the panel meeting. The proposed system "will be important for the safety of children," Ogura said.

The panel comprises 12 members including experts in law and child psychology, as well as local government leaders. It will hold hearings with nurseries, private education operators and former victims of sex crimes.

The agency plans to submit a related bill as early as during an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened this autumn.

