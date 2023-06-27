Japan School Guidelines to Call for Limited Use of Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry's guidelines on the use of generative artificial intelligence in elementary, junior high and high schools will call for limited use of such AI tools for the time being, it was learned Tuesday.

The ministry plans to release the guidelines in July.

According to a draft, the guidelines will note that it is important to consciously develop the ability to utilize AI tools, while pointing out risks such as the spread of misinformation and the leakage of personal information.

The guidelines will emphasize that it is appropriate to begin with limited use, adding that such tools should first be adopted on a pilot basis in schools that can take sufficient measures.

Examples of inappropriate use of generative AI tools will be listed, such as using the tools for periodic tests, submitting essays entirely generated by the tools, letting students use the tools from the beginning when writing poems, allowing students to use the tools for research on certain topics before using textbooks, and using only the tools to assess student learning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]