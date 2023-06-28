Kishida to Meet with IAEA Chief over Treated Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi as early as next Tuesday over the planned release into the sea of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant, informed sources have said.

Grossi is expected to hand to the prime minister a comprehensive report to be compiled by the IAEA shortly on the safety of the treated water to be released from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown, in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The Japanese government plans to start releasing the treated water, which contains radioactive tritium, into the ocean around this summer. The concentration of tritium, which cannot be removed by purification equipment, in the water will be reduced to less than one-40th of the state-set safety standard before the release.

Kishida is slated to make a final decision on when to start the water release, partly based on the IAEA report.

TEPCO has almost completed the construction of facilities necessary for the water release.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]