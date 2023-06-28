Mount Fuji to Open to Climbers in July

Newsfrom Japan

Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Pref., June 28 (Jiji Press)--Mount Fuji will open to climbers in July amid concerns over an increase in “bullet climbing,” or climbing to the peak through the night, by those who failed to book alpine huts.

The tallest Japanese mountain at 3,776 meters, straddling Yamanashi and Shizuoka prefectures, will mark its first climbing season since the government downgraded COVID-19 to a lower-risk category under the infectious disease law in May.

Mountaineers have been booking mountain cottages on routes to the top of the mountain at a faster pace than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. The mountain recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its registration as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

On the popular Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi side, staff began on Saturday preparing for the opening of an alpine hut at the eighth of the mountain’s 10 stations.

The hut was almost fully booked in June, a month earlier than usual, after its accommodation capacity was cut to 120 from 250 before the pandemic because all rooms were made private last year, changing from shared use, as part of efforts to reduce infection risk.

