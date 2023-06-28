Tochigi Pref. Ordered to Pay Damages over 2017 Deadly Avalanche

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., June 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Wednesday ordered Tochigi Prefecture and the eastern Japan prefecture's high school athletic federation to pay a total of some 290 million yen in compensation to bereaved families over a 2017 avalanche that killed seven students and a teacher of prefecture-run Otawara High School.

Utsunomiya District Court, however, rejected the plaintiffs' claims for damages from three teachers, one of whom was in charge of a mountaineering workshop for the high school students at the time of the disaster.

In the lawsuit, bereaved families of four students and a teacher who were killed in the avalanche in the Tochigi town of Nasu, had sought compensation of around 400 million yen in total from the prefecture, the federation and the three teachers.

Presiding Judge Chikako Asaoka recognized that the prefectural government and Tochigi high school athletic federation as both liable to pay compensation, in response to the plaintiffs' claims that the three teachers could have predicted the risk of an avalanche and had a duty to cancel the workshop.

The plaintiffs claimed that the three teachers decided to go ahead with the workshop even though they could have predicted an avalanche based on advisories issued from the day before the incident.

