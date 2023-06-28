Japan to Take Action against Yen's Weakening: MOF Official

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will take appropriate responses against the yen's excessive weakening, Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, suggested Wednesday.

"We will monitor the situation with a high sense of urgency and respond appropriately if there are excessive moves" on the foreign exchange market, Kanda said.

In Tokyo currency trading Wednesday, the dollar briefly rose above 144 yen, coming closer to the 145-yen line, above which the U.S. currency was trading when Japanese authorities conducted their first yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention in about 24 years in September last year.

Caution over possible market intervention by the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan is growing, market sources said.

