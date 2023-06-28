Nintendo Family-Picked Yoshida Becomes Toyo Construction Chm.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyo Construction Co. said Wednesday that Shinya Yoshida, elected a board member by shareholders as proposed by an asset management company of Nintendo Co.'s founding family, became chairman of the construction business.

The appointment of Yoshida, 62, as chairman with the right to represent the company was decided at a board meeting Tuesday just after the day's regular meeting of shareholders.

Toyo Construction also decided to promote Haruhisa Obayashi, 63, from the post of senior managing executive officer to president as it planned and give Vice President Hiromi Hirata, 66, the right to represent the company.

All appointments took effect Tuesday.

The company's new leadership selection had attracted attention as a majority of its board members approved at Tuesday's shareholders' meeting were those proposed by the Yamauchi-No. 10 Family Office, or YFO, the asset management company, which owns over 28 pct of Toyo Construction.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]