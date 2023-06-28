Japan Draws Up Livestock Animal Welfare Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's agriculture ministry compiled guidelines on Wednesday for the well-being of livestock animals to encourage producers to respect international trends on animal welfare as the country is aiming to expand exports of livestock products.

The Japanese government's first animal welfare guidelines recommend, among others, that pig farmers minimize the use of cages to hold each sow to prevent the crushing of piglets. Even if such cages are used, there should be enough space for sows to lie down, the guidelines say.

The guidelines were drawn up in accordance with the standards of the World Organization for Animal Health in principle.

The ministry will make the nonbinding guidelines known to producers as early as July. It plans to check regularly whether producers are adhering to the guidelines.

In poultry farms, egg-laying hens are typically kept in cages. The guidelines say these chickens should be allowed to move naturally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]