Yen Nears Level That Triggered 1st Yen-Buying Intervention in 24 Yrs

Tokyo, June 28 (Jiji Press)--The yen weakened past 144 per dollar on Wednesday, approaching the level that prompted Japanese authorities to launch the first yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention in about 24 years last September.

Currency traders are increasingly wary of such an intervention again, as Japanese government officials have been stepping up verbal intervention.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday that the yen's recent weakness has been somewhat one-sided. "Our basic stance of responding appropriately to excessive fluctuations has not changed," Suzuki stressed.

"All options are available," including stepping into the market, Masato Kanda, vice minister of finance for international affairs, who is in charge of interventions, has said.

Japanese authorities are taking a "similar posture on the weakening yen as last year," said Hideo Kumano, economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute Inc. "It would not be strange to see an intervention now."

